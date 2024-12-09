Double fatal crash closes I-78 EB, causes massive delays WB in Upper Saucon Township

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A double fatal crash has closed a portion of Interstate 78 in Lehigh County early Monday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. on I78 eastbound in Upper Saucon Township, about a mile past exit 60 for Route 309 South/Quakertown.

I-78 EB is closed at Exit 60 between Quakertown and Hellertown.

It appears a couple tractor-trailer trucks were involved in the crash.

Westbound I-78 is also seeing massive dealys as officials try to turn some of the EB traffic around.

Emergency officials are at the scene investigating.

There has been no word on how long it is expected to be closed.

