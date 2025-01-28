Eagles fans feeling confident about Super Bowl rematch

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Have you ever wondered how someone born and raised in Philadelphia can become a Chiefs fan?

Anthony Bordoni says it's kind of hard to explain.

"They turned me on 20 years ago and I just went in there and just got hooked on it," said Bordoni outside Big Charlie's Saloon, the famed Chief bar at South 11th Street.

READ MORE: Eagles fans seeking out package deals for Super Bowl LIX

Some Eagles fans are looking to book a trip to watch the Birds play the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

But he admits that living in enemy territory is not the most comfortable thing in the world.

"I live in this neighborhood," he says, "as a matter of fact, I gotta go take this Chiefs coat off," he joked.

That's because Eagles fans fully understand that the word fan comes from the word "fanatic."

In other words, Eagles nation takes its devotion to a whole different level.

Making a Bird Call

As the team prepares for another Super Bowl run, fans are encouraged to stop by one of the five "Bird Call" stands to leave energetic and messages for the Eagles. Some messages will be highlighted by the city.

Dilworth Park (outdoors) from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (1 S. 15th Street)

Mayfair Diner (indoors) from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (7373 Frankford Avenue)

Pat's King of Steaks (outdoors) from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (1237 E. Passyunk Ave)

Temple University's Student Center (indoors) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (1755 N. 13th Street)

University of Pennsylvania's Campus Bookstore (indoors) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (3601 Walnut Street)

"I am an Eagles fan. I live it, I breathe it. It's not what I am, it's who I am. Lord, I stand before you today pounding the ground like B-Dawk in anticipation of what's to come," said Steve "Bear" Coleman from Germantown.

When we asked fans from both sides for their predictions for the Super Bowl rematch, of course, the Chiefs fans are picking Kansas City.

But the Eagles fans say the Chiefs do not fully understand what is coming their way.

Matthew Haubenstein of Port Richmond says, "Now we got Saquon. We got Jalen. We have an amazing defensive line. I am highly confident that I will be out here in about two weeks screaming and chanting with everyone else."

"Retribution is important. We gotta get back and win that game. We lost it by three points at the end of the game. We gotta get back and do the city right," added Greg Caren of Voorhees, N.J.