Excitement builds ahead of Eagles game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The game is still two days away but Eagles fans all across the area are excited and gearing up for Sunday.

From pep rallies to people buying merch, there was no shortage of green.

The Camden City School District is going green for the Birds.

As the Eagles get ready to face the Commanders, the district pumped up students and faculty on Friday.

"We wanted to see their favorite touchdown dances and some of the kids got to compete against teachers and peers to show competitive spirit," explained Nyemah Gillespie and Sharee Mercado two parents who helped organize the pep rally.

At the Eagles Pro Shop in South Philadelphia, doors opened at 10:00 a.m. Fans were in the store ready to shop for all things green.

"Our designers are working on a unique 'road to Super Bowl' original designs. We will have those next week when they win," explained Darren Nowicki, the manager at Shibe Vintage Sports.

With all the excitement, it's hard to believe there are still two more sleeps until Sunday.

"Jalen Carter looks like he's ready to eat. Our offense is running," said Katlyn Donn of South Philadelphia.

If there's one thing that's for sure, its fans are confident in the boys pulling off a win.