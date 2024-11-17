Fire in Langhorne leaves 8 injured

LANGHORNE (WPVI) - - Several people were injured after a fire on Saturday morning in Bucks County.

Just after 5 a.m., firefighters were called out to the 100 block of West Richardson Avenue in Langhorne.

When crews arrived, flames were coming from a three-story duplex.

Firefighters rescued one person who was trapped. Seven others were able to escape.

"The initial crews made very valiant efforts. One of the occupants had to be rescued from the back of the house through a second story window. She had actually called 911 and then went unconscious while still on the phone," said Frank Farry, Chief, Langhorne-Middletown Fire Company.

Eight people were taken to various hospitals, including two who needed to be flown to Temple University Hospital.

The fire went to a third-alarm before being placed under control.

Crews say multiple pets died in the blaze.

"There are two cats I believe that survived at this time and point and I believe there were seven cats and one dog that have perished," said Farry.

Last month fire crews say they responded to a small fire on the porch at the same house. That incident remains under investigation.

3 generations of family lived on one side of the duplex. People who live in the area say it's heartbreaking.

"At this time of year it's coming up on Thanksgiving and to look at that house is a total loss you can see right through it. their vehicles are burned in the parking lot and all this possessions were sitting out in the front lawn burned," said George Krushauskas, of Penndel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal's Office.

The American Legion of Langhorne, The Jesse Sobe Post 148, will be open from 12-5 p.m., on Sunday to collect donations. They are in urgent need of clothing items for the family. Men's Size: Extra Large. Women's Sizes: Large & Medium. Boy's Size: 11-years-old. They are also accepting gift cards.