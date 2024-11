Firefighters battling massive building fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

The blaze broke out just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 3000 block of Ruth Street.

Chopper 6 flew near the scene, where heavy smoke could be seen for miles.

There has been no word on how the fire started or if there are any injuries.