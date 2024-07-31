Former President Donald Trump to rally in Harrisburg as polls show close race in Pa.

The Trump rally will be the first in Pennsylvania since the assassination attempt in Butler on July 13.

The Trump rally will be the first in Pennsylvania since the assassination attempt in Butler on July 13.

The Trump rally will be the first in Pennsylvania since the assassination attempt in Butler on July 13.

The Trump rally will be the first in Pennsylvania since the assassination attempt in Butler on July 13.

HARRISBURG (WPVI) -- Former President Donald Trump is bringing his re-election campaign back to Pennsylvania Wednesday.

The GOP nominee will hold an indoor rally at the New Holland Arena in Harrisburg.

The visit comes with most polls showing the race between him and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris remains tight.

A new survey of 600 likely Pennsylvania voters by Susquehanna Polling & Research puts Harris in front by four percentage points in the state.

Susquehanna was among the most accurate pollsters in Pennsylvania in 2020.

The Trump rally will be the first in Pennsylvania since the assassination attempt in Butler on July 13.

Trump's VP nominee, JD Vance, came out swinging Tuesday night during campaign stops in Nevada and Arizona.

Vance said, if Harris is elected, she will hand over control of America to illegal immigrants.

Trump will also be addressing the National Association of Black Journalists conference Wednesday in Chicago.

Karen Attiah, The Washington Post columnist who co-chaired the conference resigned, saying she was never consulted on the decision to have Trump speak to the NABJ. She takes issue with his treatment of black women white house correspondents.

