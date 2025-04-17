FYI Philly | Earth Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on FYI Philly, we are celebrating Earth Day!

Celebrate Earth Day with sustainable jewelry from Feast Jewelry. Adrienne Manno's jewelry designs are made from new, upcycled, and deadstock jewelry, and they are created in her Kensington studio. Her pieces are available for purchase at select stores around the city, pop-ups, and the Feast Jewelry website.

Feast Jewelry| Instagram

Elmwood Park Zoo has been a community staple in Norristown for more than 100 years. They celebrated the centennial last summer with a brand new Welcome Center and Veterinary Hospital. The zoo also welcome a new sloth this spring. There are more than 100 species to see at the zoo. Free parking makes things a little easier, and for the rest of the year Montgomery County residents get half-price admission.

Elmwood Park Zoo | Facebook | Instagram

1661 Harding Boulevard, Norristown, PA 19401

Longwood Gardens has a whole new look for spring. Longwood Gardens reimagined is a plan that was created more than 15 years ago and now has come to fruition with 17 acres reimagined.

Longwood Gardens | Facebook | Instagram

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

Ross Martinson, a longtime avid runner, opened his first Philadelphia Runner store in 2004, on a mission to get people exercising more. He also helps train runners for The Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run on Sunday, May 4. Martinson is a veteran of the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run, placing in the top five three times. This will be his 15th year as the elite coordinator, recruiting top runners from around the world to run the iconic 10-mile race.

Philadelphia Runner | Philadelphia Runner | Instagram

4358 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128

(267) 336-7409

1711 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 972-8333

505 Glen Eagle Square, Glen Mills, PA 19342

3621 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Wilde & Lovely is the creative project of Christian Calabrese and his wife, Liana Vazquez-Calabrese. They specialize in millinery, florals, art and vintage clothing. Christian is the hat maker. Liana does dried floral art. Both are avid thrifters. Along with selling their own creations, they support other artists, with a focus on uplifting the Brown community.

Wilde & Lovely| Instagram

Cupboard Maker Books in Enola, Pa., is a slice of heaven for book lovers.

Cupboard Maker Books| Instagram

157 N Enola Rd, Enola, PA 17025

Carol Pfaff-Rauch became the manager of Baldwin's Book Barn in West Chester, Pa. She says originally it was a dairy barn before the late owner, Tom Baldwin, set up shop. He filled just the first floor with books and his wife sold antiques.

Baldwin's Book Barn

865 Lenape Road, West Chester, PA 19382