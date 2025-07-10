FYI Philly | Road trip, coffee roasters and some great new restaurants

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on FYI Philly, we check out some new eateries, coffee spots and some cool family entertainment spots in the Philadelphia region.

Cup of Bliss Coffee Roasters is serving up coffee on Morey's Pier in Wildwood. Blissick is the only coffee roaster in Wildwood, sourcing her beans from all over the world. There's a collection of pastries to pair with the drinks, like a crumb cake and chocolate chip cookies. Owner Debbie Blissick says the business stems from her childhood memories of sharing coffee and donuts with her father.

Cup of Bliss Coffee Roasters| Instagram| Facebook

4800 Ocean Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260

When James Beard nominated chef Carlos Aparicio opened the original El Chingon in South Philly, little did he know that three years later, he would be building on that success with a second location. El Chingon Fishtown is a new outdoor, year-round, casual spot featuring fun dishes and drinks, with a beer garden space attached.

El Chingon Fishtown | Instagram

1431 Frankford Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Husband and wife entrepreneurs Hamza Shaikh and Farah Khan are the co-owners of a new spot for Yemeni coffee, Haraz Coffee House. The couple had been looking for a hospitality business to add to their professional careers, so they decided on this growing franchise. They say it's the first Yemeni coffee shop in Philly, and the couple is already working on a second location. When asked how traditional Yemeni coffee is different, Hamza and Farah say the flavor comes not just from the beans, but from spices that are added. Haraz also offers Turkish coffee served in traditional copper pots, and Saudi coffee poured tableside from a brass vessel. The menu at Haraz includes a variety of pastries and desserts plus a breakfast sandwich, and upcoming extended hours will make it a nighttime social gathering place that's an alternative to bars.

Haraz Coffee House | Instagram

3421 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19104

855-427-2985

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Franklin Square with the cultural tradition of giant handmade lanterns that transform the park into a glowing wonderland. From a 200-foot dragon to an erupting underwater volcano, the experience offers fun for visitors of all ages. There are lots of interactive lanterns, plus cultural performances, food, a cocktail garden, and more. The festival runs through August 31st, and this year, a festival pass is available for those who want to come back again and again.

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival | Facebook | Instagram

Franklin Square Park

6th & Race Streets

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Open nightly, 6 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Indo Spice brings the flavors of Indonesia to South Philadelphia. The chef who created the menu is from Makassar, a city on the Sulawesi Island of Indonesia, and he has brought family recipes to the South Philadelphia restaurant. It is Philadelphia's first eatery featuring the dishes of Makassar. The food features different levels of spice, ingredients imported straight from Indonesia and recipes that Benny grew up with in Makassar. They are open for lunch and dinner 7 days a week.

Indo Spice | Facebook | Instagram

1421 West Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Luna's Mexican Grill brings the flavors of El Paso to Swarthmore. Owner Cristina Luna spent 22 years working as an educator in El Paso. She always dreamed of owning a restaurant but that didn't happen until she moved to Pennsylvania to be closer to her daughter and grandkids. Her home cooking got rave reviews from family and friends, so she started a taco truck. That quickly escalated to a brick-and-mortar, where she is sharing her family recipes, like the steak taco with house-made avocado sauce and Mexican crema. All the toppings are made from scratch, including the consommé for her popular birria tacos.

Luna's Mexican Grill | Facebook | Instagram

6 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA 19081

Take a road trip to the Poconos to enjoy Pennsylvania's largest outdoor waterpark. Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark features more than 37 rides, slides and attractions. You can race your friends and family on Rival Racer or jump in a tube together for Sand Storm. Relax on the Lazy River or catch a wave in the wave pool. Make a day of it with 10 different options for dining and drinks while you recharge for more waterpark fun. Private cabanas and VIP Seating is available. Camelbeach is located at the Camelback Resort in the Poconos.

Camelbeach | Facebook | Instagram

193 Resort Drive, Tannersville, PA 18372