FYI Philly | Summer fun near Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on FYI Philly, we've got road trips, with things to see and places to stay, for summertime fun!

F1 Arcade pairs racing excitement, with elevated food and drink. The new spot is the 5th worldwide location and the 3rd space in the United States. It is the largest F1 Arcade with 80 simulators offering a customizable driving experience for all skill levels. The menu features dishes meant to sit down or share while racing in the simulators. A list of cocktails was designed with drinks that range from classics with a twist to designated driver choices made zero proof.

F1 Arcade | Facebook | Instagram

1330 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Longwood Gardens Water Lily exhibit returns with a new look, which has been closed for three years. The waterlilies are back and as big as ever, including the massive Victoria's and a very rare plant from Tanzania that was thought to be extinct in the wild. The Festival of Fountains season is also underway, with spectacular shows every day of the week. The shows run multiple times during the day and they have special evening light shows on the weekends. There are also six fountain and fireworks shows scheduled for the summer.

Longwood Gardens | Facebook | Instagram

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

Back to the Video Store is a pop-up collaboration between Bucket Listers and Underground Concepts at the Divine Lorraine. The 6-week pop-up is being run out of Foundation, a lower-level space in the historic restored Philadelphia landmark. The experience includes a selection of Arcade classics that are part of the cover charge. Reservations can be made from Wednesday through Saturday or there is a brunch service on Sunday.

Back To The Video Store | Facebook | Instagram

699 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

At iCreate Cafe, owner Ash Khalil is a one-man band, making and serving Mediterranean and traditional Syrian favorites like baked falafel wraps, hummus, baba ganoush and Za'atar Mana'eesh. The cafe's tagline is 'Turn your Health Around," and it follows Ash's personal journey. He and his husband own an AirBnB above the cafe and offer guests 50% off the cafe on their first visit. He offers cooking classes too and says he wants the cafe to feel like home, and customers to feel like family.

iCreate Cafe | Facebook | Instagram

130 King Street, Pottstown, Pa. 19464

(484) 312-0404

Enjoy some summer fun at Sandbox VR in Rittenhouse. Sandbox VR opened its 60th location in Philadelphia in April, operated by LOL Entertainment. It's a new immersive virtual reality experience that offers nine options to choose from, including futuristic sci-fi to pirates and fantasy adventure. The 45-minute session is perfect for summer fun and can hold up to six players.

Website| Instagram

1712 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Chester County perfects The Art of The Road Trip with hotel packages and more! Get inspired for a getaway, and make plans with the help of a brand new Welcome Center for Chester County's Brandywine Valley. Now located in the Historic Chester County Courthouse, high-tech installations, like a panoramic video room and an electronic station to send your itinerary directly to your phone, add excitement around the destinations. They have all the information for you!

Chester County Tourism - Welcome Center | Facebook | Instagram

Historic Chester County Courthouse

21 W. Market Street, Suite 111

West Chester, PA 19382

484-770-8550

Artelo | Facebook | Instagram

201 Birch Street

Kennett Square, PA 19348

484-730-1268

The Bookhouse at Faunbrook | Facebook | Instagram

699 W. Rosedale Avenue

West Chester, PA 19382

610-257-7008

Hotel Indigo West Chester | Facebook | Instagram

39 E. Gay Street

West Chester, PA 19380

484-630-2880

Chester County Farmers Market Trail Map

Main Line Health combines culinary creativity with healthy eating. When chronic disease affects family and friends, good nutrition is a key factor in healing. Dietary advice from the experts at Main Line Health can help anyone, especially those affected by chronic disease - and those trying to reduce the risk of the same. Nutrient-dense foods are at the top of the list, and one recipe that fits the bill is 'Broccoli with Asian-Style Tofu'.

Main Line Health | Facebook | Instagram

Broccoli with Asian-Style Tofu

Ingredients

1 pkg (16 oz) firm tofu, drained

2 Tbsp light soy sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

Tbsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp fresh ginger root, finely chopped or shredded

(or 1 tsp ground ginger)

1 lb fresh broccoli, rinsed and cut into individual spears

1 Tbsp peanut oil or vegetable oil

crushed red pepper

4 Tbsp garlic, peeled and thinly sliced (about 8 cloves)

1 Tbsp sesame seeds (optional)

Cooking spray

Instructions

1. Slice tofu into 8 pieces. Place on a plate or flat surface covered with 3 paper towels. Top with another flat plate or cutting board. Press down evenly and gently to squeeze out moisture. Throw away paper towels and press again. (The more liquid you remove, the more sauce the tofu will absorb.)

2. Place tofu in a bowl just big enough to hold all 8 pieces lying on their widest side without overlapping.

3. In a small bowl, stir to thoroughly combine soy sauce, sesame oil, brown sugar, and ginger into a marinade, and stir thoroughly. Pour over tofu. Carefully turn the tofu several times to coat well. Set aside.

4. Meanwhile, heat a large nonstick sauté pan coated with cooking spray. Add broccoli and saute for about 5 minutes, until it turns bright green and becomes tender and crispy. Remove broccoli from the pan and set aside.

5. Heat a grill pan or flat saute pan over high heat. Drain tofu, reserving marinade. Place on the grill pan to heat for about 3 minutes. Gently turn. Heat the second side for 3 minutes.

6. At the same time, in the saute pan over medium-low heat, warm the peanut oil, crushed red pepper, and garlic until the garlic softens and begins to turn brown, about 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add broccoli and reserved marinade and gently mix until well-coated.

7. Place two slices of tofu on each plate with one-quarter of the broccoli and marinade mixtured. Sprinkle with sesame seeds (optional).