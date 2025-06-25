FYI Philly | From brunch to one of the best bars in America

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on FYI Philly, we check out a new spot for daily brunch, a new lounge with art and zero-proof cocktails, as well as a new bar just named one of the best in America!

Center City District has launched a new summer initiative called "Let's Do Lunch." It's $30 for lunch for two, for a shared appetizer or desert and and an entree. The goal is to support local restaurants during the traditionally slow summer months while also encouraging people, post pandemic, to get together with friends and colleagues and enjoy a meal together.

The deal runs Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through August 14.

CCD Let's Do Lunch Participating Restaurants

Almanac in Old City named one of best new bars in America. The small, intimate, speakeasy-style bar has just been named one of the 9 best new bars in the entire country by Bon Appétit.

After 10 years working in the financial services industry, she decided to open Ogawa Sushi & Kappo in the fall of 2023. Six month later, she decided to tackle the upstairs and brought in Danny Childs, the James Beard-winning author of the book, Slow Drinks.

Bon Appétit praised the bar's foraging practice, describing it as "deeply Japanese in esthetic, but very Philly in execution."

Almanac Philly Ogawa Sushi & Kappo | Instagram

310 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-238-5757

The family-run Cambridge Pavers has been transforming outdoor spaces for 40 years. The company does projects both big and small, and founder and chairman Charles Gamarekian says you can build the backyard of your dreams while still sticking to a budget. He says it's an investment that will add 15% to the value of your home.

The company's trademark Armortec technology ensures beauty that will last, and the company's website has a Design Gallery with hundreds of photographs that you can use for inspiration, along with a list of authorized dealers to get started.

Cambridge Pavers

Our sponsor partners at The Pocono Television Network take us to Gouldsboro State Park in Monroe and Wayne counties. There's a wide variety of outdoor activities, from fishing, boating and kayaking to hiking, lying on the beach and picnicking.

The park sits right next to Tobyhanna State Park. The two are connected by a bridge on the Frank Gantz Trail.

Gouldsboro State Park

Pennsylvania 507 at State Pk Rd, Gouldsboro, PA 18424

If you're looking to whip up a classic summer staple, we've got the recipe for you: chicken salad. We head to Aneu Kitchens in Bryn Mawr, Montgomery County, where Richard's Chicken Salad features an ingredient that could change the game: sour cream. Richard is Meredith Coyle's father. She has been in the restaurant and food business for 33 years, and says she's taken his recipe and enhanced the health aspect.

Richard's Chicken Salad recipe from Aneu Kitchen

Ingredients:

- 4 free-range bone-in chicken breasts

- 4 stalks of organic celery

- 2 cups seedless, organic red grapes, halved

- 1 cup organic mayonnaise

- 1 cup organic sour cream

- 1/2 tsp. white pepper

- 1/2 tsp. Himalayan pink sea salt

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Spray the chicken and baking sheet with olive oil spray and season the chicken with salt and pepper.

3. Roast seasoned chicken for 45 minutes.

4. Cool and pull meat off the bone, shredding as you go.

5. In a small bowl, mix the mayonnaise, sour cream, pepper and salt.

6. In a large bowl, mix together all ingredients until everything is combined perfectly.