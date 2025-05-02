FYI Philly | Coffee, pastries and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on FYI Philly, we check out some great local coffee and pastry shops, as well as ways to recover after the IBX Broad Street Run!

Saigon Grace Café is a new spot on South Street that blends authentic Vietnamese coffee with a taste of Mexico. The coffee is supplied from a family farm in Vietnam, where the beans are harvested and roasted then shipped directly to the restaurant. It's carefully dripped and provides the base for a variety of specialty drinks, including the uber popular iced coffee with salted foam. In the kitchen, they are also using their grandmother's recipe to make birria tacos and serving it with a side of ramen cooked in the birria broth.

Saigon Grace Cafe | Facebook | Instagram

1514 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Larry Rosenblum opened a new cafe called Ringo Coffee and Donuts in South Philly's Point Breeze area. His start in the food industry began with the founding of Spread Bagelry. The entrepreneur has transitioned from Spread Bagelry and now focuses on pairing innovative donuts with a delicious cup of coffee. The cafe is an experience, where you can watch your donut being made right in front of you.

Ringo Coffee and Donut| Instagram

Philly Neat Freaks organizes homes and businesses around the city. The business currently has a team of three who specialize in decluttering homes and businesses throughout the city. Giving back to the community is a key part of the ethos of Philly Neat Freaks. After every session, your unwanted items are donated to a local charity.

Philly Neat Freaks| Instagram | Facebook

Snag a pie -- maybe even for free -- from Agricola at 10th and Federal Streets. Aaron Gordon is hand milling the grain for his dough flour and creating toppings like duck charcuterie. He has a pig farm in Chester County and forages for chef-coveted ramps at a secret woodsy location in Delaware County. He makes 8 varieties of pizza in all, using a farro-infused flour that he spent 2 years developing.

To find the shop, look for the monkey hanging above its door. To snag a free pie, look for his monkey boards that he hides around Center City. It's like a guerrilla marketing coupon for a free pizza.

Agricola | Instagram

1180 S. 10th Street (10th & Federal), Philadelphia, Pa. 1914721

If you're looking for a spot to recover from the IBX Broad Street Run, we have three spots for you!

OpenBox Athletics opened on Washington Avenue in late 2017, offering a boot camp/Cross Fit hybrid program called Colidr along with traditional Cross Fit classes.

The program became so popular post-pandemic that owner David Garonzik expanded late last year into the warehouse next door, adding a Recovr studio with cold plunge therapy set to 55 degrees and an infrared sauna to reduce inflammation and speed recovery.

OpenBox Athletics | Facebook | Instagram

1931 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19146

Bin Wang promises to take your pain away at "Pain Away of Philly." She offers everything from Chinese medical massage to cupping, fire cupping, moxbostion, acupuncture and gua sha

Pain Away of Philly | Facebook | Instagram

936 Arch Street, 2nd floor, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

StretchLab Rittenhouse offers one-on-one assisted stretching sessions. A full body stretch is 50 minutes; upper or lower body stretch lasts 25 minutes. For the weekend of the IBX Broad Street Run, StretchLab Rittenhouse is offering 50% off the first month for packages and memberships.

StretchLab Rittenhouse | Facebook | Instagram

1616 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103