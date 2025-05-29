FYI Philly | Philadelphia Zoo, Sea Philly and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on FYI Philly, we're at the Philadelphia Zoo to see what's new, hit the Delaware to "Sea" Philly and sample a new spot for Korean and Mexican flavors.

Any trip to Philadelphia Zoo must include a visit to see Mommy, the Galapagos tortoise who gained global attention when she became a first-time mom at the estimated ripe old age of 97. Abrazzo, the 96-year-old proud poppa, is there too. And you can meet their first four hatchlings, named for the Golden Girls.

The zoo also has stunning new zoo-topiaries, sculptures made entirely of plants. There is a larger-than-life peacock, a snail, fish, a butterfly and a giant giraffe made of more than 10,000 plants and weighing in at more than 13,000 pounds.

There are 13 new larger-than-life climbing sculptures too, including an eagle right by the zoo entrance. While kids (and adults) crawl over them and take pictures, zoo staff hope they will also read the educational signs and learn how they can make the world a better place for them.

Philadelphia Zoo will soon open Flamingo Cove, a new walkthrough experience designed to give visitors an up-close look at those flamboyant birds.

Philadelphia Zoo| Facebook | Instagram

3400 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19104

Ahoy! Sea Philly is providing private cruises along the Delaware River with unmatched views of the Philadelphia skyline. Husband-and-wife mariners Georgette Luna and Chris Stock started the business four years ago. The cruises host between four and six people. Each trip can be customized. From catering to BYO and the trips can be anywhere from two to six hours. They offer sunset cruises, day cruises, picnic cruises and expeditions. The trips launch from Spruce Street Harbor Park where the couple has a dock called The Estuary, which can also be used for private events.

Sea Philly | Facebook | Instagram

The Estuary - 215 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Thuy Nguyen is the owner of Hue Boba Cafe, and behind every recipe is a family effort. The shop is designed by her husband, the recipes developed by her daughter, a freshman at Academy of Palumbo High School.

The cafe is named for the Vietnamese city where Thuy was born, but Hue can also mean color and purple is a prominent hue in their signature drinks like the boba topped with taro sea salt foam.

The family is also offering free Vietnamese language lessons on Sundays at the cafe. Those classes, they say, are open to anyone over the age of 16.

Hue Boba Cafe | Facebook

4600 Woodland Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19143

(267) 233-7150 huebobacafe@gmail.com

Korea Taqueria opens second brick-and-mortar in East Kensington. The new location serves a fusion of Mexican and Korean flavors. The menu is a homage to Alex's Korean half-Australian heritage and Rene's Mexican heritage. Some of their most popular menu items are the Korean Bulgogi beef birria tacos, Korean fried chicken, and refreshing aguas frescas.

Korea Taqueria| Instagram|

2563 Trenton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

We head to Merion Station, Montgomery County to meet the two families who teamed up to create one of their staple cultural dishes: labneh. They call their product "Loveneh," and we're using it to make a delicious cucumber lemon toast that's perfect for the season. Loveneh is a homemade, homegrown labneh - a thick, tangy and slightly salty dip or spread.

Philadelphia Pride March will step off on June 1 at 6th and Walnut at 10:30 am and end in the Philadelphia Gayborhood. The march will feature the largest rainbow pride flag in America, expanded this year to 600 feet long. The Philadelphia Pride Festival runs noon-7 pm in the Gayborhood with more than 200 vendors, entertainment zones and lots of food options.

Philly Pride 365 | Facebook | Instagram

Prompton State Park, in Wayne County, is built around the 290-acre Prompton Lake. There's fishing, hiking, a waterfall and an 18-hole disc golf course.

Prompton State Park

