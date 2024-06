Eagles will wear Kelly green jerseys twice this season | Here's when

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will be back in Kelly green this season.

The iconic uniforms will be worn twice -- during Week 9 (November 3) vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football, and on Week 17 (December 29) against the Dallas Cowboys.

Last season, the Birds went 2-0 while wearing the new threads.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in action an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Eagles will kick off the season against the Green Bay Packers on Friday, September 6, in São Paulo, Brazil.

Check out the full 2024 season schedule here.