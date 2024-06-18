Husky found dead in Chester after being left out in dangerously hot weather

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A husky was found dead in the city of Chester after it was left outside in the dangerously hot weather this week.

The dog's death has animal advocates stressing the need for animal control or a humane officer in the municipality.

Chester police say they were alerted around 4 p.m. Monday and made the discovery in a yard by 9th and Upland streets.

"When they went to the rear of the yard they see the dog. Dog wasn't breathing, flies around the dog, they could tell the dog is deceased," said Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky.

Krystal, also known as "Rescue Warrior," was alerted last week and came out to the property. She was told someone was monitoring the dog.

"This absolutely could've been prevented and that dog sat and suffered," said Krystal.

She said she wished someone called her Monday.

"Dogs are considered property so you have to reach out to authorities hoping they will step up," she added.

It's another case where the absence of animal control in Chester has advocates and residents frustrated.

Police say they are investigating and the owners could face animal cruelty charges.

Commissioner Gretsky says the department did make contact with the owners who live in an apartment by that intersection. No charges have been filed so far.

According to police, the city does not have contracts with any agencies to help with animal control.

"I know there's a lot of dog lovers and I support them, but you have to have the right resources and be budgeted for the city," added Gretsky.

The office of Mayor Stefan Roots said the city is working on a solution.

"We have an active posting looking for animal control for the city, but we haven't received any viable options yet," said Justin Tibbels, assistant to the mayor. "So we will continue the search for a good solution."