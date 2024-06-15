Could the 2024 presidential election hinge on Pennsylvania voters?

Host Tamala Edwards and the Inside Story panelists discuss the latest look at the upcoming presidential election.

They react to the Five Thirty-Eight's prediction that the election could come down to Pennsylvania as several polls show the race between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in a dead heat.

How will the convictions of Hunter Biden and Trump impact the race, or will they cancel each other out in the minds of voters?

Other topics discussed include the PA Senate race, Representative Chrissy Houlihan asking for fellow Representative Scott Perry to not be included on the House Intelligence Committee due to his involvement with the Jan. 6 riots, and a robust discourse on school education as the PA House passes a new school funding bill that includes a big boost to Philadelphia Schools.

Plus is music mogul Jay-Z pushing to support school choice in Philadelphia?

Get the Inside Story with panelists David Dix, Nia Meeks, Jeff Jubelirer, and Sam Katz.