Philadelphia to launch new program offering treatment instead of jail for those with drug addiction

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia is launching a new program in the Kensington neighborhood on Wednesday, with the goal of sending those with drug addictions to treatment rather than jail.

Mayor Cherelle Parker signed an executive order introducing what she calls "Wellness Court."

The Kensington Wellness Court, which is a first of its kind in Philadelphia, offers an alternative to jail time for those struggling with substance abuse. It's part of the city's effort to address the ongoing challenges in Kensington.

Parker says her action is just one small step toward the larger goal of ending the humanitarian crisis in the Philadelphia neighborhood.

"We committed that we would end this opioid-driven humanitarian crisis once and for all," Parker said during a news conference.

The mayor signed an executive order that gives the police department the option to make a summary arrest instead of a misdemeanor arrest for certain drug offenses.

"As a summary arrest, it is the lowest category of crimes code and puts people on a procedural fast track to a judicial hearing," explained Chief Public Safety Director, Adam Geer.

People arrested for certain misdemeanor drug offenses would have the chance for same-day physical and behavioral health assessment, basic medical care and withdrawal management, a judicial hearing, and diversion and intake for treatment.

Earlier this month, the Riverview Wellness Center in Holmesburg opened a treatment and recovery facility, where people could go for recovery.

"Philadelphia is attempting to build lasting infrastructure to compassionately and effectively get people who are suffering from addiction and substance use disorder off the streets and into long-term recovery," Parker said.