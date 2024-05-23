Man charged with murder after teen killed during domestic dispute at Philadelphia apartment complex

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 23-year-old man has been charged in a deadly shooting inside an apartment in Philadelphia's Roxborough section.

Police say 23-year-old Kione Gary fatally shot 18-year-old Elijah Deloach of Elkins Park, who was trying to intervene in a domestic dispute.

Police were called to the Henry on the Park apartment complex in the 7900 block of Henry Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday after reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found the suspected shooter, now identified as Gary, outside and still holding a gun.

Deloach was shot in the chest and later died at the hospital.

Police say Gary was at home with his girlfriend when two of her sisters, accompanied by two unidentified individuals, entered the apartment and allegedly approached him in a threatening manner. In response, police say Gary told them that he discharged his weapon one time before fleeing out of a 4th-floor balcony window.

However, officials say through their investigation, it was determined that there was a domestic incident between Gary and his girlfriend that escalated. The girlfriend then called her mother and sisters, who arrived shortly after with Deloach and another male, who confronted Gary.

Police say there was no indication that the suspect was assaulted by the men with the sisters.

Gary has been charged with murder. He is also charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, strangulation and domestic violence against his girlfriend.

