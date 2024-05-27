Pa. teen trumpet player, Bugles Across America volunteer reaches the next big stage

Aidan Peterson is known for playing taps at hundreds of military funerals. He's earned a spot in the National Youth Orchestra.

BRYN MAWR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- You'd be hard-pressed to find 18-year-old Aidan without his trumpet, whether he is sitting bedside at the VA, playing taps at a military funeral, or touring with the National Youth Orchestra this summer.

Peterson is one of eight musicians from Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware who earned a spot in the 2024 National Youth Orchestra. He will play the trumpet in the NYO-USA ensemble.

The graduating senior at The Shipley School will start college at The Juilliard School this fall.

Watch our video above to see Aidan practicing the trumpet at the Harcum Music School.

To learn more about the National Youth Orchestra and their upcoming performance at Carnegie Hall this August, visit their website.

