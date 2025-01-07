Part of road collapses into sinkhole moments after SEPTA bus passes by in Hunting Park | VIDEO

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Work continues to repair a massive sinkhole that opened in a roadway in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

It happened last week in the 3700 block of N. 6th Street.

Surveillance video obtained by Action News shows the road buckling under a SEPTA bus.

A short time later, with people milling around, that same section of roadway collapsed into a sinkhole.

The source of the sinkhole proved to be a ruptured nearby water main.

While the main has since been repaired, crews remain on the scene fixing the sewer in this location, which was damaged by the water that gushed from the ruptured main.

At this point, the Philadelphia Water Department has yet to announce a firm timeline for the sewer to be repaired, the hole to be filled, and the roadway to be reopened.