Philadelphia car-meetup suspect arrested; warrant issued for alleged promoter

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police provided an update Monday on an investigation into a series of car meet-ups that took a chaotic turn.

Investigators released video of 20-year-old Ezra Walker. Police say he was in a blue Camaro drifting at 25th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Center City back on September 21 and 22.

Walker, of Enola, Pa., was arrested last week and his car was confiscated.

During the news conference, police also announced an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Merrill Hoffman of Reading.

According to Philadelphia Police Inspector Ray Evers, Hoffman was another promoter of the chaotic car meetup.

To date, a total of 10 people have been arrested and 32 vehicles have been confiscated, police said.

Anyone with information on Hoffman's whereabouts is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

