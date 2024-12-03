Philadelphia man charged in City Avenue hit-and-run that killed woman in wheelchair

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man has been charged after a woman in a wheelchair was fatally struck in a hit-and-run last month on City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Jamal McCullough, 37, is facing several charges, including accident involving death, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.

Jamal McCullough, 37, is facing several charges, including accident involving death, the Montogomery County District Attorney's Office says.

McCullough is accused of being the driver who struck the woman around 2:15 a.m. on November 11 as she was leaving the Taco Bell near Conshohocken State Road.

"The victim was ejected from her wheelchair," noted Detective Michael Keenan with Lower Merion police told Action News at the time.

Police say the woman was 61 years old and an unhoused resident of Philadelphia. Police have not released her identity, but did say she was known to frequent the area.

Lower Merion police had previously released surveillance images showing a possible male suspect and a suspect vehicle.

The suspect was described by police as a male with a medium build who was wearing a black Nike-branded hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes. The sweatshirt reportedly had a distinct logo on the chest reading "Just Do It" in large white script.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows the suspect leaving the scene in a late-model Toyota Camry. The Camry was described as a dark-colored, four-door sedan with a heavy tint on all windows and a probable Pennsylvania registration.

At one point after the crash, police say video shows that the suspect parked, got out of his car, and inspected the damage to it.

Then, on November 13, officials say the striking vehicle was recovered by the Lower Merion Police Department, adding that the driver had been identified and was cooperating with the police.

McCullough turned himself in to the Lower Merion Police Department on Monday, officials said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 610-649-1000 and request to speak to someone in the Traffic Safety Unit.