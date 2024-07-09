WATCH LIVE

Phillies activate Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber from injured list as Dodgers come to town

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, July 9, 2024 7:18PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Phillies first basemen Bryce Harper and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber are back on the roster.

The team announced Tuesday that both players have been reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

Harper and Schwarber were both injured in the same game against the Miami Marlins in late June.

Harper suffered a left hamstring strain, while Schwarber suffered a left groin strain.

The Phillies begin a three-game homestand against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday evening.

The Phillies are 58-32 overall and 33-14 at home. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .258, which ranks second in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 27-17 record on the road and a 55-36 record overall. The Dodgers rank third in MLB play with 124 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

