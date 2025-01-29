Sunday's Eagles celebrations took a tragic turn after a college student who fell from a pole in Center City died.

Philadelphia police review strategy to keep fans safe during Eagles celebrations ahead of Super Bowl

Philadelphia police are reviewing their response to the crowds after Sunday's Eagles celebrations took a tragic turn.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunday's Eagles celebrations took a tragic turn after a college student who fell from a pole in Center City died. Now, Philadelphia police are reviewing their response to the crowds.

The Temple University student succumbed to his injuries two days after the city took to the streets to celebrate the NFC Championship and run to Super Bowl LIX.

While reviewing their response, Philadelphia police said they also plan to strategize for more of the same on Super Bowl Sunday.

"In the past, we were concerned about damage to the poles, tearing down the poles," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner, Kevin Bethel. "In this case, unfortunately, a young man fell from the poles.

Tyler Sabapathy, 18, died on Tuesday from injuries he sustained on Sunday after falling from a pole at 15th and Market streets amid celebrations.

The Toronto native was a member of Temple University's club gymnastics team.

The decorated gymnast posted a video on YouTube while in Canada, introducing himself in a recruitment video. He was a first-year student in Temple's College of Public Health, majoring in exercise and sports science.

Numerous angles of the video of the fall are circulating on social media, showing how high Sabapathy was. He could be seen at the top of the light pole, above the green street signs, before he fell onto the sidewalk, hitting his head.

Sabapathy was taken to the hospital with a brain injury, where he was later pronounced dead.

Philadelphia police held an internal briefing to review Sunday's response and discuss what strategies they will use in the future. The city did not say if they greased the poles.

However, the mayor spoke generally on Monday about celebrating safely.

"You don't want to be in a, you know, celebratory moment and have a tragedy occur," Mayor Cherelle Parker said.

"The loss of a promising 18-year-old man like Tyler is both tragic and traumatic. There are no words that can make sense of it, and the entire Temple community mourns his passing. Our hearts go out to Tyler's family, friends, classmates and all who knew and loved him," Temple University said in part in a statement.

