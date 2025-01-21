Philadelphia to see coldest day in nearly 2 years amid deep freeze

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphians should prepare for dangerous temps as the region sees the coldest day in nearly two years on Tuesday.

Not only will temperatures be in the single digits, but the wind chills will also be below zero for the next several nights, according to Action News meteorologists.

Wind chills will drop below zero the next several nights.

There are cold weather alerts throughout the region until Wednesday.

The high on Tuesday is expected to be just 19 degrees. A storm to the south could also graze the coast with evening snow showers.

That means another very cold night in the single digits is expected.

Wednesday will also be another brutally cold morning, with temps in the single digits and wind chills below zero again.

We won't start to warm up again until Thursday, which is expected to be in the low 30s.

School Delays

Dozens of schools are starting late or on a modified schedule Tuesday due to the frigid temps.

