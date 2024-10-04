The first game begins at 4:08 p.m. Saturday, October 5, at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies will face Mets in the NLDS: Here's the full playoff schedule

It's Red October! The Philadelphia Phillies are showcasing new food and merch just in time for the MLB playoffs!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies will face the New York Mets in the National League Division Series.

Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Devin Williams in the ninth inning and the New York Mets defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Thursday night to win their NL Wild Card Series.

Phillies-Mets NLDS schedule

Game 1: Saturday, October 5 / 4:08 p.m. / at Citizens Bank Park

Game 2: Sunday, October 6 / 4:08 p.m./ at Citizens Bank Park

Game 3: Tuesday, October 8 / TIME TBA / at Citi Field

Game 4: Wednesday, October 9 / TIME TBA / at Citi Field (If necessary)

Game 5: Friday, October 11 / TIME TBA / at Citizens Bank Park (If necessary)

Breaking down the odds

According to ESPN analytics, the Phillies have the best chance in the National League to win the World Series.

In the betting market, the Los Angeles Dodgers opened the season as favorites to win the World Series and finished the season that way.

The Dodgers had opened at +550, moved to +450 after signing Shohei Ohtani in the offseason and now sit at +300 at ESPN BET. The National League East-winning Philadelphia Phillies sit at +425 (behind only the Dodgers and tied with the Yankees).

Ramping up for Red October

In advance of this weekend's playoff game at Citizens Bank Park, fans are invited to get ramped up for the Phillies' return to Red October with a lineup of special events.

Friday, October 4 - Postseason Block Party at Garage Fishtown

The Red October Rally Bus is making its final pit stop before the NLDS at a special outdoor event for fans of all ages, being held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., outside Garage (100 East Girard Avenue), in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Phillies special guests will join fans to take photos in front of the new mural featuring the "Phillies Day Care," aka players Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott.

Extra SEPTA service

SEPTA is helping fans get ready for Red October by offering extra service on the Broad Street Line this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, SEPTA will supplement regular service to NRG Station with six Express trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center every 10 minutes beginning at 1 p.m.

Share your Phillies pride

Don't forget to share your Phillies pride with us. Send photos or videos of your Phillies spirit and it could be on Action News!

New playoff items at the Bank

Action News visited the team store in South Philadelphia to get a look at some of the new menu items and merchandise being offered at Citizens Bank Park.

New t-shirts, hats and hoodies are getting scooped up.

Some of the new items include milkshakes with cookie dough, or donuts on top -- inspired by the City Connect jerseys with yellow and blue icing. There is also a short rib sandwich with a horseradish kick.

And a fan favorite is back -- a giant turkey leg!

On the sweet side, Executive Chef Vonnie Negron and his team of talented chefs have created a new dessert pizza from Manco and Manco with apples, cheese and a caramel drizzle.