Pickup truck wedged under school bus after crash in Montgomery County

LOWER MORELAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A pickup truck is wedged under a school bus after a crash in Lower Moreland Twp., Montgomery County.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at County Line and Pine roads.

The driver of the pickup truck is trapped inside the vehicle.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a number firefighters and first responders on the scene.

While the school bus was occupied, police say no injuries to those on the bus have been reported.

County Line Road is closed in both directions.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.

