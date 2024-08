Rescuers respond to partial house collapse in Lawndale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fire Department has responded to a partial house collapse.

It happened in the 6100 block of Argyle Street in the Lawndale section of the city.

Crews say bricks from the exterior wall on the second floor came crashing down onto a car in the driveway around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

It appears everyone inside got out safely.

L &I inspectors have been called to the scene.