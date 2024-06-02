Fans pack the Mann Center at Fairmount Park for first night of Roots Picnic

Fans pack the Mann Center at Fairmount Park for first night of Roots Picnic

Fans pack the Mann Center at Fairmount Park for first night of Roots Picnic

Fans pack the Mann Center at Fairmount Park for first night of Roots Picnic

Fans pack the Mann Center at Fairmount Park for first night of Roots Picnic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The annual Roots Picnic returned on Saturday to the Mann Center in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia.

Night one of the weekend-long event saw big crowds and incredible music, leading to a sold-out show.

For some people, this was their first Roots Picnic.

"It's my first time and I'm loving it," said Moriah Goodman of Baltimore.

For others, they had such a good time in previous years they had to come back.

"We were here last year and had an amazing time, all the artists were great so we came to do a sequel," explained Desiree.

The two-day concert has quite the hip-hop lineup. Some of the headliners include The Roots, Nas, Lil Wayne, and Philadelphia legend Jill Scott.

SEE ALSO | Philadelphia singer-songwriter Jill Scott gives back to community with scholarship awards

Philadelphia singer-songwriter gives back to community with scholarship awards

Organizers say 30,000 people are expected to fill part of Fairmount Park each night.

After making their way inside, fans quickly filled up in front of the stage to see their favorite artists.

"Jill Scott 'cause we love her and I'm looking forward to The Dream, just a good time," said Moriah Goodman.

Each night features top artists, but people are already looking forward to Sunday's performances.

"Lil Wayne will be our favorite and we hope he brings his friends with him," said Desiree.

Both days are entirely sold out, which serves as a reminder to get your tickets early next year.