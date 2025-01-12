Sixers drop plan for new arena in Center City and will stay in South Philadelphia: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After years of contentious debate, and just weeks after legislation was passed allowing it to move forward, the Philadelphia 76ers are scrapping their plan for an arena in Center City, sources tell Action News.

Those sources say the Sixers and Comcast Spectacor will announce an agreement to instead build a new arena in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

The plan for an arena in Market East near Chinatown is "off the table," sources said.

However, sources say the Sixers and Comcast partnership will still make real estate developments and investments in Market East of Center City Philadelphia.

"We look forward to working with a company like Comcast that has such financial strength to bring life and new enterprises to Center City while simultaneously building a world class arena in South Philadelphia. There are significant opportunities," says Ryan Boyer, Business Manager of Philadelphia Building Trades.

Members of the Working Families Party in City Council celebrated the new developments.

"Let's see the details, but this is a historic win and testament to the power of organizing - it helps to trust and believe in that power," said a spokesperson for Councilman Nicolas O'Rourke.

No official announcement has been made yet by either the Sixers, Comcast Spectacor or the City of Philadelphia.

The Sixers currently play in the Wells Fargo Center and the team has expressed its desire to have a new arena ready for when its current lease expires in 2031.