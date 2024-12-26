'The Trebletones': Pa. teens form female barbershop quartet

Four Bucks County choir classmates became more like singing sisters once they were paired up in a barbershop quartet they call, 'The Trebletones.'

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Nora Kushnier, Jane File, Addison Rogers, and Annabel Bower were just classmates before their choir instructor paired them up for a barbershop competition.

The newfound friends became a quartet known as 'The Trebletones,' and have accomplished more than simply winning that contest.

The girls placed 7th in the junior quartet contest at the Barbershop Harmony Society's 2024 midwinter contest in New York City. And they've qualified to enter the 2025 contest, which will take place in San Antonio, Texas.

While they are not practicing, the girls are raising funds to support the travel required for their competition.

Watch the video above to hear their story in their own words.

To learn more about 'The Trebletones,' visit their Instagram page.

