'Veterans Drone Training Program' helps new careers take flight

MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- South Jersey filmmaker Lisa Regina founded the 'Veterans Drone Training Program' to help vets launch a new career.

In 2006, Regina founded the nonprofit, 'A Write to Heal,' as a result of surviving a domestic assault the year prior. Since then, she has delivered speeches and directed films to advocate for trauma survivors.

Over the years, she became exposed to the stories of military veterans and started to employ them as actors, crew members, and consultants. She developed a series titled, 'Heroic Episodes,' to tell their stories.

Regina noticed that the veterans were particularly interested with her use of a small unmanned aircraft, or drone, on set.

Thus, she created the 'Veterans Drone Training Program' to facilitate the training and preparation for the FAA Part 107 Commercial Drone Pilot License.

The program's first cohort launched in 2023 with the help of a congressionally-funded grant and a partnership with the Marlton-based business, Influential Drones.

In the future, Regina is hoping to secure more funding to get even more veterans trained as drone pilots.

Watch the video above to see how it's helped a local Air Force veteran, Frank Sean Johnson, launch a new career.

To learn more about 'A Write to Heal' and the 'Veterans Drone Training Program,' visit their website.

