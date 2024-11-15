Police seek info on driver following deadly hit-and-run in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Washington Township are asking for the public's help in connection with a deadly hit-and-run investigation.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on November 4 on Fries Mill Road, just south of the intersection with Hurffville-CrossKeys Road.

Police say 58-year-old John DeMarco was struck and killed while walking on the roadway.

On Friday, authorities released photos of a vehicle. Investigators believe the driver has valuable information related to the deadly crash.

The vehicle was observed traveling in Washington Township on Town Center Blvd, Hurffville-Cross Keys Road and Fries Mill Road between 8 p.m. and 8:05 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Washington Township Detective Matthew Laudenslager 856-589-0330.

