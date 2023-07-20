2 South Jersey postal workers assaulted while on the job

Postal Inspectors and New Jersey State Police are investigating two incidents in which postal workers were attacked.

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- Postal Inspectors and New Jersey State Police are investigating two incidents in which postal workers were attacked.

One was sprayed with bear spray in an attempted robbery, officials say.

"Trying to do her job, and she is still scared. She was here the other day ... It's a shame," said Steve Blankenship.

Blankenship says his mail carrier is shaken by what happened to her outside a mobile home park along East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township.

On June 13, investigators say the postal worker was assaulted while on the job and postal property was taken.

"She watched him walk around, he eyeballed her for a moment. Then he waited for his moment to move in on her and jumped on her back. They wrestled for a bit, she didn't know what was going on. He ended up snatching her keys and going in that direction," Blankenship recalled.

Investigators say on July 3, along the 700 block of Washington Avenue in Vineland, another mail carrier was sprayed with bear spray.

In a photo released by authorities, you can see the can in the suspect's hands.

A bystander stepped in and the man ran off empty-handed.

There's now a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the suspect or suspects involved in these cases.

"I think it's important that our customers have confidence in us and that our postal workers are safe," said Postal Inspector Alexander Sylvester.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement" when you are on the line.