gun violence

Man says he shot driver after nearly being hit by vehicle in Pottstown, DA says

The suspect allegedly told investigators he went home to get a gun after the near miss.
EMBED <>More Videos

DA: Man says he shot driver after nearly being hit by vehicle

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The suspect in a Montgomery County homicide allegedly told investigators he was angry after he was nearly being struck by the victim's vehicle.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said 43-year-old Gerald Ramos shot and killed 36-year-old Darius Waller around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say Ramos told them he was walking home from his brother's house when the driver of a Jeep sped past and nearly struck him.

Investigators say Ramos then went to his nearby apartment and got a gun.

Surveillance video shows Ramos walking up to the Jeep parked on North Evans Street with the headlights still on and opened fire.

Police say Ramos shot Waller eight times, killing him.

District Attorney Kevin Steele called this another senseless murder.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pottstown boroughgun violenceshootingguns
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Crime Fighters: Who killed Raheem Myers?
Police: 1 person dead after shooting outside Wawa in Delco
Souls Shot Portrait Project paints a picture of gun violence
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News