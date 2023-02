Police investigate shooting at Wawa in Pottstown, Pa.

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a Wawa in Pottstown, Montgomery County.

It happened just after 8 a.m. Monday at the Wawa on the 1500 block of East High Street.

Action News is told at least one person was shot.

There is no word on the condition of the shooting victim.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.