Storms leave thousands without power in Philadelphia area

Broken power line was so hot, it turned the sidewalk into *glass! @PECOconnect crews are working to restore power. Penn Rd in Wynnewood. Tree knocked down the power line in yesterday’s storm. @6abc pic.twitter.com/ZEOIni3war — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) June 4, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews have been working to get the power back on for thousands of customers across the region after Wednesday's storms. PECO is reporting more than 185,000 outages.Most are in Montgomery County with 77,300, followed by Chester, Bucks, and Philadelphia. PSE&G has more than more than 94,000 customers in the dark. With Burlington (46,547) and Camden (39,228) counties reporting the most outages. Atlantic City Electric is reporting about 5,000, with Camden County having the most outages (3,544).