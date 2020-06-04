Weather

Storms leave thousands without power in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews have been working to get the power back on for thousands of customers across the region after Wednesday's storms.

PECO is reporting more than 185,000 outages.

Most are in Montgomery County with 77,300, followed by Chester, Bucks, and Philadelphia.



RELATED: Severe storms leaves 4 dead across Delaware Valley

PSE&G has more than more than 94,000 customers in the dark. With Burlington (46,547) and Camden (39,228) counties reporting the most outages.

Atlantic City Electric is reporting about 5,000, with Camden County having the most outages (3,544).

RELATED: Row of cars hit by fallen tree as storms strike Haddonfield, New Jersey
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherphiladelphiapennsylvanianew jerseypecopsegatlantic city electricpower outagestorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms leave 4 dead across region
Smoldering ATM found outside Wissinoming bar
Rizzo mural to be decommissioned
All 4 former officers charged in George Floyd death
Malcolm Jenkins responds to Drew Brees: 'I'm disappointed'
George Floyd's memorials will retrace life: How to watch
AccuWeather: More Severe Storms
Show More
Peaceful protest as calls grow for resignation of Montco commissioner
Kensington neighbors come together after businesses struck by looters
Passionate, peaceful protest in Philly; city under curfew again
1.87M workers seek jobless aid in 9th straight weekly decline
Jimmy Carter says privileged, powerful must fight racial biases
More TOP STORIES News