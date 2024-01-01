Powerball jackpot rises to $810 million after no winner Saturday

The Powerball jackpot has risen to 810 million for Monday night's drawing after no one matched all six numbers.

Looking to start the year off $810 million richer? The next chance is Monday after there was no big winner in Saturday night's drawing.

Saturday's numbers were:

26-10-34-11-27 Powerball: 7

The estimated cash value for the next drawing is $408.9 million.

This is now the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

This is the fourth Powerball jackpot to climb above half a billion dollars in 2023.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11, 2023, by a ticket in California that won a grand prize worth $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Jackpot winners can either take the money as an immediate cash lump sum or in 30 annual payments over 29 years. Both advertised prize options do not include federal and jurisdictional taxes.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play, and all winning tickets must be redeemed in the jurisdiction in which they are sold.

2023 Powerball Jackpots

Feb. 6, 2023 - $754.6 million - WA

March 4, 2023 - $162.2 million - VA

April 19, 2023 - $252.6 million - OH

July 19, 2023 - $1.08 billion - CA

Oct. 11, 2023 - $1.765 billion - CA

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.040 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket: California)

2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket: California)

3. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket: Florida)

4. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets: California, Florida and Tennessee)

5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket: South Carolina)

6. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket: Maine)

7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket: Illinois)

8. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July, 19, 2023 (one ticket: California)

9. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket: Michigan)

10. $768.4 million, Powerball, Mar. 27, 2019, (one ticket: Wisconsin)