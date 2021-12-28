$2M Powerball winner in New Jersey, jackpot grows

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing.There was no big winner in Monday night's drawing.That means Wednesday's prize is now worth $441-million.But don't throw away last night's tickets just yet!There was a $2-million winner in New Jersey, with the Match 5 + Power Play, meaning the ticketholder correctly picked the five white balls.Monday's winning numbers were 36 - 38 - 45 - 62 - 64 and the Powerball was 19. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.The last winning jackpot came back on October 4 with a prize of nearly $700-million.A single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers. The jackpot at the time rose to $699.8 million, making it the seventh-largest in U.S. lottery history.Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.----The Associated Press contributed to this report.