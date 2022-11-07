$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Doylestown, Bucks County as jackpot soars

The $1 million-winning ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 28-45-53-56-69.

Write everything down including who contributed and how much.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While no one won the Powerball drawing Saturday night, a $1 million ticket was sold in Bucks County.

The lucky ticket was sold at Saibaba's Aashirwad Forever on West Swamp Road in Doylestown, according to lottery officials.

The retailer will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A second $1 million was also sold in Allegheny County.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed, and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes, officials said.

The Powerball jackpot has currently reached an all-time record of $1.9 billion - $929.1 million cash value - ahead of Monday's drawing.