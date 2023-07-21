Premier League Summer Series: Chelsea takes on Brighton at Lincoln Financial Field

The first-ever Premier League Summer Series is kicking off Saturday evening with a matchup between Chelsea and Brighton at 7 p.m.

Chelsea's manager says it's a big chance to show America what makes the game special.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A different type of football is getting set to take over the Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia.

That will be followed by two more matches at the Linc on Sunday, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia selected as one of 16 cities to host World Cup games in 2026

Tickets are still available for all of the games on Saturday and Sunday.