Premier League Summer Series: Chelsea takes on Brighton at Lincoln Financial Field

Chelsea's manager says it's a big chance to show America what makes the game special.

Friday, July 21, 2023 9:59PM
The first-ever Premier League Summer Series is kicking off Saturday evening with a matchup between Chelsea and Brighton at 7 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A different type of football is getting set to take over the Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia.

That will be followed by two more matches at the Linc on Sunday, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are still available for all of the games on Saturday and Sunday.

