Premier League Summer Series kicks off with soccer match in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles stadium turned blue as another type of football took over Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday.
The first-ever Premier League Summer Series with a matchup between Chelsea and Brighton is in Philadelphia for the weekend.
Fans came prepared for the big game, and others just came for a new experience.
"My first game ever and I'm already loving it, the game hasn't even started yet," said Bill Kauffman from Deptford, New Jersey.
"This is like a whole culture, it's fantastic," he added.
One family from Ewing, New Jersey, was at the game to celebrate a special occasion.
Tyler Coe had a simple wish for his ninth birthday and the game.
"I want to see lots of goals and a good game," he told Action News.
Six clubs are playing games in five U.S. cities as part of this summer series.
The kick-off took place in Philadelphia, and fans say they wouldn't have it any other way.
"I love it when Chelsea comes to my hometown so I don't have to go to theirs. It's perfect," said Dorothy Cooper from Deptford, New Jersey.
The match between Chelsea and Brighton took place at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Another two matches will take place at the Linc on Sunday.