Premier League Summer Series kicks off with soccer match in Philadelphia

The Eagles stadium turned blue as another type of football took over Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday.

Six clubs are playing games in five U.S. cities as part of this summer series.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles stadium turned blue as another type of football took over Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday.

The first-ever Premier League Summer Series with a matchup between Chelsea and Brighton is in Philadelphia for the weekend.

SEE ALSO | Premier League Summer Series: Chelsea takes on Brighton at Lincoln Financial Field

Fans came prepared for the big game, and others just came for a new experience.

"My first game ever and I'm already loving it, the game hasn't even started yet," said Bill Kauffman from Deptford, New Jersey.

"This is like a whole culture, it's fantastic," he added.

One family from Ewing, New Jersey, was at the game to celebrate a special occasion.

Tyler Coe had a simple wish for his ninth birthday and the game.

"I want to see lots of goals and a good game," he told Action News.

Six clubs are playing games in five U.S. cities as part of this summer series.

READ | Philadelphia soccer fans gather at local pubs to watch FIFA Women's World Cup

The kick-off took place in Philadelphia, and fans say they wouldn't have it any other way.

"I love it when Chelsea comes to my hometown so I don't have to go to theirs. It's perfect," said Dorothy Cooper from Deptford, New Jersey.

The match between Chelsea and Brighton took place at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Another two matches will take place at the Linc on Sunday.