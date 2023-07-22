Philadelphia soccer fans gather at local pubs to watch FIFA Women's World Cup

The U.S. Women's Team took on Vietnam Friday evening in the first round of the FIFA Women's World Cup, bringing fans to bars in Philadelphia to watch together.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The U.S. women's national soccer team took on Vietnam Friday evening in the first round of the FIFA Women's World Cup, bringing fans to bars in Philadelphia to watch together.

"Watching the U.S. women is always exciting. They're a fantastic team," said Greg Lundahl from Rochester, New York. "Being around people who are super passionate about the game just makes it that much more exciting."

"There's more electricity going on here. Everyone's hyped about it," said Ally Riche from Center City.

This is the first-ever matchup between the U.S. women's soccer team and Vietnam.

Fans are hoping the team feels support as they play in New Zealand.

"I'm really excited to see Alex Morgan and Rapinoe do their thing," said Katheryn Beirne from Alexandria, Virginia. "And I'm really glad O'Hara recovered from her injury to make it to the World Cup."

And if you need even more soccer, Premier League teams are in Philadelphia this weekend.

Six clubs are playing games in five U.S. cities as part of this summer series, and they're kicking things off in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.

Bharat Rharatramprasad from Glen Mills, Pennsylvania is looking forward to cheering on Chelsea on Saturday.

"It's not feasible for everybody to travel over to Europe to watch matches so the fact that the Premiere League and teams like Chelsea view the U.S. as an area of growth, it makes it convenient for us as fans to go see them in your backyard," said Rharatramprasad.

Pubs like Tír na Nóg on Arch Street love the soccer crowds, and are anticipating big turnouts for the World Cup games to come.

"It's a wonderful thing. It's just like a built-in business, it keeps coming. And we just keep 'em fed and keep 'em having a good time," said manager Bill Boyle.