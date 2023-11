President Biden set to visit Delaware on Monday to discuss 'Bidenomics', other agendas

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- President Joe Biden is set to make a stop in New Castle County, Delaware on Monday.

The president is expected to discuss his 'Bidenomics' agenda ahead of Election Day.

Biden will also highlight the largest investment in passenger rail service since the creation of Amtrak.

The Amtrak station in Wilmington is named after Biden.