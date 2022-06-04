joe biden

Biden, first lady temporarily moved from Del. beach house after plane entered restricted airspace

"There was no threat to the President or his family," the White House official said.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were moved from their Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home as a precautionary measure on Saturday afternoon after a small private plane entered restricted airspace, a White House official said.

"A small private plane entered restricted airspace, all indications are by mistake, and precautionary measures were taken," an official told reporters Saturday. "There was no threat to the President or his family."

According to a statement from the United States Secret Service, shortly before 1 p.m., a privately owned aircraft entered the restricted airspace over Rehoboth, Delaware after "mistakenly entering a secured area."

The aircraft was immediately escorted out of the restricted airspace, the Secret Service said.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the pilot was not on the proper radio channel, was not following the NOTAMS (Notice to Airmen) that had been filed and was not following published flight guidance," the Secret Service said. "The United States Secret Service will be interviewing the pilot."

A White House official later added that the President and first lady were now back at their residence.

The Bidens are spending the weekend in Rehoboth Beach, in part to celebrate the first lady's birthday, which was Friday.

CNN contributed to this report.
