President Joe Biden to visit Valley Forge to mark 3 years since January 6 attack

President Biden plans to deliver a speech near Valley Forge, to mark three years since the January 6 capitol attack.

President Biden plans to deliver a speech near Valley Forge, to mark three years since the January 6 capitol attack.

President Biden plans to deliver a speech near Valley Forge, to mark three years since the January 6 capitol attack.

President Biden plans to deliver a speech near Valley Forge, to mark three years since the January 6 capitol attack.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Biden's reelection campaign just released more details about his upcoming trip to the area on Saturday.

The president plans to deliver a speech near Valley Forge to mark three years since the January 6 Capitol attack.

He will lay out what he sees as the stakes of the 2024 election: a fight for democracy and freedom.

The location is significant, as it is near the spot where General George Washington transformed militias into a force that defeated the British to create a new nation.

The trip will be Biden's first campaign event of 2024.

Former President Trump, the GOP front-runner, will hold a rally in Iowa on January 6, ahead of the Iowa caucuses in less than two weeks.