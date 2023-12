The White House has not yet revealed any details of the upcoming trip.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Joe Biden is set to make a stop in Philadelphia at the start of the new year.

Biden will be in the city next Saturday, according to an announcement on Wednesday from his administration.

The visit comes on the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection in 2021 at the Capitol in Washington D.C.

