President Trump to visit Lehigh Valley Thursday with focus on medical, COVID-19 testing stockpiles

UPPER MACUNGIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- President Donald Trump will visit the battleground state of Pennsylvania to tour a distribution center of medical and surgical products for healthcare facilities, including personal protective equipment in the fight against the coronavirus.Trump's visit Thursday is to a warehouse of Virginia-based Owens and Minor in suburban Allentown.The White House said he will also deliver remarks.Owens and Minor has been around for more than 135 years.Employees at the warehouse work to distribute millions of N95 masks, surgical gowns and gloves to hospitals across the country to respond to COVID-19.The president is expected to discuss another important element - replenishing country's stockpile of COVID-19 testing supplies.Trump's visit comes on the heels of remarks on Twitter where he expressed dissatisfaction in Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's handling of reopening the state.Wolf pushed back on Twitter by saying we are winning the war against COVID-19 and that, "The politicians who are encouraging us to quit the fight are acting in a most cowardly way."It is Trump's second visit to Pennsylvania this year. Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes are perhaps this year's premier electoral prize state after Trump's unexpected win inPennsylvania in 2016 helped pave his way to the White House.Trump did particularly well in the politically moderate Allentown area.Trump is expected to land at the Lehigh Valley International Airport around 1 p.m.