6abc Studios (WPVI) -- If you don't that Pennsylvania is one of the two or three most important states in the upcoming presidential election, then you haven't been paying attention.
In fact, it may be THE most important..
Terry Madonna and I delve into the election through a Pennsylvania prism.
Also, does the spotlight on judge Amy Coney Barrett have an impact on voters in Pennsylvania.
Please join Terry Madonna and me for this week's chat with election day less than three weeks away.
Pennsylvania - The Pivot Point for the Presidential Race
