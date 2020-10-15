2020 presidential election

Pennsylvania - The Pivot Point for the Presidential Race

By
6abc Studios (WPVI) -- If you don't that Pennsylvania is one of the two or three most important states in the upcoming presidential election, then you haven't been paying attention.

In fact, it may be THE most important..

RELATED: 2020 voter guide for a critical, and unusual, election

Terry Madonna and I delve into the election through a Pennsylvania prism.

Also, does the spotlight on judge Amy Coney Barrett have an impact on voters in Pennsylvania.

Please join Terry Madonna and me for this week's chat with election day less than three weeks away.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politics2020 presidential electionpennsylvania politics
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Election officials working towards quicker results on election night
Barrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing
This bakery accurately predicted the last 3 elections
Election officials Montco, Delco urge patience as mail-in voting begins
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gas station employee fighting for his life after shootout in Philly
Woman now blind after stranger splashed acid in her face
This bakery accurately predicted the last 3 elections
CA patients, doctors try to understand COVID-19 'brain fog'
Local contractor hits $1.3 million jackpot at AC casino
Election officials working towards quicker results on election night
'Fall resurgence' of coronavirus has begun in Pa., health officials say
Show More
Igloo anyone? Restaurants get creative with outdoor dining
Philadelphia School District releases hybrid learning model
Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, first lady says
Cottonelle wipes recalled over bacteria concerns
Philly nurse who recovered from COVID-19 helps community through pandemic
More TOP STORIES News