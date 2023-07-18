1 suspect arrested following series of abductions, robberies in Philadelphia

According to investigators, the suspects are using a white U-Haul cargo van to commit the crimes.

Prince Amoabeng, 25, of Langhorne, was arrested on Tuesday by Philadelphia police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say at least one suspect wanted for a series of abductions and robberies is now in custody.

The suspect was wanted in connection with three incidents last month.

Police say a woman was walking north on the 12000 block of Academy Road around 4:20 a.m. on June 27 when four teens robbed her at gunpoint. Police say she was then forced into a white U-Haul van.

One of the suspects then punched her in the face while the driver of the van fired two gunshots in her direction, investigators said.

The second incident was reported an hour later on Tuesday on the 6300 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Oxford Circle.

A man was inside his vehicle using the TD Bank drive-thru when police say a white U-Haul van pulled up and blocked his exit path.

"Two offenders exited the U-Haul pointing guns at him. In spite of their demands, he was unable to withdraw money from the ATM," said police in a news release.

The suspects then stole the victim's 2011 black Mercedes Benz.

The third incident was reported around 3:40 a.m. on June 29.

Police say a man was walking on the 9200 block of Delaware Avenue in Torresdale when the suspects pulled up in a white U-Haul van and forced him into the vehicle at gunpoint.

The victim was reportedly threatened to be killed if he didn't provide money.

Police say the suspects drove to a convenience store on the 9100 block of Frankford Avenue where the victim withdrew $300. The suspects allegedly attempted to get more money at another ATM but they were unsuccessful.

Additional suspects are still being sought at this time.

Amoabeng is facing charges of aggravated assault, robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, and a slew of other offenses.