'Archie is going to be a big brother': Prince Harry, Meghan expecting 2nd baby

LONDON -- Another "royal baby" is on the way!
Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second child, a spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.
"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," the spokesperson said in a statement.
The couple has not yet announced a due date or the sex of the baby.
